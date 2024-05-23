Revanth visits Tirumala, prays for cordial relation between AP & TG

TIRUMALA: After offering prayers at the Srivari temple in Tirumala on Wednesday, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said he wished that the two Telugu States resolve all issues amicably and forge ahead on the path of development. He declared that once the new government in Andhra Pradesh is formed, he will work with the new Chief Minister in this direction.

Expressing the Telangana government’s desire to serve the Lord, he said, “Once the new government is formed in AP, I will speak with the Chief Minister and request to allow the Telangana State government to construct a Choultry and a Kalyana Mandapam in Tirumala for the pilgrims of the neighbouring State and for those from across the country.”

Stating that he had been planning to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara soon after becoming the Chief Minister of Telangana, he explained that his visit to Tirumala was delayed due to administrative work and the Lok Sabha elections. However, he said, he was finally able to offer prayers at the Srivari temple along with his family on Wednesday. His grandson also had his Mundan ceremony (first hair tonsure) on the occasion.

Revanth and his family had darshan of Lord Venkateswara during the 8.30 am break. TTD executive officer AV Dharma Reddy welcomed the Telangana Chief Minister at the temple.

While speaking to reporters, he refused to talk about politics, stating that Tirumala is not the place for it. He asserted that under the Congress rule, people of Telangana, more so farmers, were happy. “After a drought, the State is witnessing timely rains and water problems are being resolved. I prayed to the Lord for cordial relations with the government to be formed with Andhra Pradesh and development of both Telugu States,” he added.