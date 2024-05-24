Andhra Pradesh HC reserves verdict on govt plea against CAT orders

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on the petition filed by the State government challenging the Central Administrative Tribunal orders to reinstate the suspended IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao into service.

Urging the court to suspend the CAT orders, Advocate General S Sriram argued that the government is empowered to suspend an official pending inquiry into the charges of irregularities.

Rao is facing serious allegations of corruption, and further he had acted in a manner to influence the witnesses in the case registered against him, which is also a reason for his suspension for the second time, he contended. The AG said CAT did not consider these issues while issuing the orders. He reminded the court that the Centre had accorded permission to prosecute the officer under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Appearing for Rao, senior advocate B Adinarayana said CAT had found fault with the government for suspending the officer on the same charges twice, and directed for his reinstatement.