Candidates busy gauging voter mood in Anantapur

ANANTAPUR : It is quite normal for students to have fear of failure before the exam results. Now, the same fear is palpable among the contestants of Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Anantapur. Though publicly, they are asserting that victory will be theirs, privately, they are worried about poll outcome.

During the election campaign, both the ruling YSRC and the Opposition TDP and its allies had used every method to lure voters. After the elections, the YSRC and the TDP-JSP-BJP combine have started claiming victory in the elections. However, neither of them is confident as to which way the voters have swung.

With the majority of voters remaining silent on whom they preferred, taking the polling percentage as a basis, political analysts of both sides have taken up the assessment of outcome, but are unable to come to a conclusion. Same is the case with survey and intelligence agencies.

Even 10 days after the polling, like in other places of the State, politicians in Anantapur too are worried as they as they are unable to gauge the public pulse. All they have to say is that the voter’s verdict will be different from the previous elections. Compared to the last elections, polling percentage has improved in both urban and rural areas of the erstwhile Anantapur district. While the YSRC is banking on a positive vote for its welfare schemes, the TDP and its allies are relying on anti-incumbency.

Candidates of both sides in the district, unable to gauge the mood of the voter, have started contacting voters through phone calls and other methods to assess their verdict. Some have even engaged survey organisations to conduct sample surveys and opinion polls. These organisations are approaching the people claiming that they are only collecting info for academic purpose.

Even those, who took a break after the hectic electioneering, started calling their men in their respective constituencies to get surveys conducted to assess the outcome. They are calling village sarpanches to know which side their respective villages have swung. What they are doing is comparing the mood of the people in the respective localities two days, one week and 10 days after the polling.

It is not just politicians, who are anxious to know, which way the voter has swung, even the common man is seen discussing the same at public places of gathering. But, everyone has to wait till June 4 to know the poll outcome.