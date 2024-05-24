Investigate drone flying during PM’s roadshow in Vijayawada: MHA to DGP

VIJAYAWADA : The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy and Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta to investigate into the failure of security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Vijayawada.

The MHA, in a communique to the Chief Secretary, said the Central security agency had informed the State police that Narendra Modi would be visiting Vijayawada on May 8 for an election related roadshow. During the roadshow, the NSG reportedly found two drones flying despite a ban on any such activity during the PM’s visit.

Although the roadshow was held peacefully, the NSG had found the failure of the State police to prevent flying of drones during the event. “The deployed anti-drone system of NSG noticed two drones flying around 6.45 pm - one at the beginning point of the roadshow and the second one at the ending point. With the help of jammers, they brought down the two drones. While one was recovered, the NSG could not trace the second one,” it said.

The two drones reportedly belong to AP police, who operated them for security purpose. The MHA found fault with the State police for violating the PM’s standard security protocol. “The ministry issued guidelines that area up to 2 km for PM functions should be declared as no-drone zones and the sanctity be ensured. The same was discussed in the ASL meeting held on May 5 wherein the SPG had briefed about the restriction on the usage of drones during the roadshow, and the same was mentioned in the ASL report,” the notice read.

The DGP was asked to take appropriate action against the officials responsible for it