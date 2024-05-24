Kurnool: Two Hyderabad girls killed as pvt bus overturns

KURNOOL: Two children killed and at least 20 passengers were injured after a private bus overturned near Kodumur town in Kurnool district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Lakshmi (13) and Govardhini (8), from Hyderabad. According to Kodumur CI Mansuruddin, a private bus carrying over 40 passengers from Hyderabad to Adoni met with an accident. The bus belongs to Bismilla travels and it departed from Hyderabad.

The incident took place after the driver lost control of the bus while overtaking another vehicle. Upon receiving information, the Kodumur police rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation, added the circle inspector.