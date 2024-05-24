More queues to ensure hassle-free darshan for pilgrims at Srisailam

KURNOOL : Anticipating heavy pilgrim rush during the summer vacation, Srisailam Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanam Executive Officer D Peddiraju announced to set up additional queues to accommodate devotee surge.

Inspecting the arrangements in the temple on Thursday, he said steps are being taken for effective management of vehicular traffic at the temple town to ensure hassle-free darshan for devotees thronging from across the State.

“The new queues will be set up in the vacant space next to the queues set up for free darshan, where the canteen building was previously located,” the EO added and directed the staff to connect these additional lines to the existing Sarva Darshan queues, allowing devotees to gain access during peak hours conveniently.

The officials are instructed to provide drinking water, breakfast and other amenities to the people waiting in lines.

On the other hand, the security and engineering officials were directed to implement effective strategies to regulate vehicular traffic in the temple town by streamlining the flow of vehicles at critical intersections such as Vaisyashala and Yadava Satram. Barricades at key junctions are also will be set up to ensure pedestrian safety, the EO informed.