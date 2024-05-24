NTR CP cracks whip on trouble-mongers

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the counting of votes on June 4, NTR district Commissioner of Police (CP) PHD Ramakrishna cracked a whip and invoked Preventive Detention (PD) Act against two persons, externed one person, opened 20 rowdy sheets and 55 suspect sheets against notorious offenders in various police stations across the district.

The move came after the Election Commission of India (ECI) directed police officers to control trouble-mongers in order to complete the vote counting process peacefully.

After thoroughly examining criminal records of persons with numerous cases and their behaviour to tend to create unrest, the CP invoked PD Act on two persons and externed one from the city for six months. Similarly, 75 persons were found to have indulged in anti-social activities and subsequently suspect sheets and rowdy sheets were opened against them.

Speaking to TNIE, the CP further said cases were registered against people, irrespective of their political affiliation, for disturbing the election process on May 13. He added cases were being investigated in a transparent manner. “Special teams were formed to identify troublemakers in the district ahead of the counting process. We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure smooth and fair conduct of the counting process,” he explained.

Additionally, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC and Section 30 of Police Act have been issued across the district. “Candidates have been instructed not to burst crackers, while manufacturers and traders have been directed not to sell crackers in huge quantities,” he added.

Ramakrishna further said elaborate security arrangements are being made for the counting of votes for seven Assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha constituency at Nimra and Nova colleges under Ibrahimpatnam police station limits.

He added that three-layered security cover has been provided at strongrooms, where more than 400 police personnel of various forces have been deployed to protect the electronic voting machines (EVMs).