Sajjala releases videos of TDP ‘poll violence’

VIJAYAWADA: Amid the ongoing controversy over the action of Election Commission of India against Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy released videos in which alleged TDP supporters attacked the voters in Palnadu, and urged the ECI to consider all the instances of electoral indiscipline in a fair and nonpartisan manner, and initiate appropriate action so that the role of the commission as an impartial umpire is upheld.

In a post on X, he posed a set of questions to the ECI after the recent Macherla incident. Sajjala sought to know if the Palvai Gate video is from the official webcasting source (which is the EC’s exclusive property), how did it get leaked and why did the EC move so hastily without checking the authenticity of the video?

“While it’s an acknowledged fact by the Election Commission that a total of seven instances of EVM damages occurred in Macherla Assembly constituency, what is holding the EC back from releasing all of them, in full length, so that the culprits are exposed and appropriate action is taken?’’ Sajjala questioned.

Posting the videos of violence in parts of Palnadu, Sajjala said there was a clear evidence of TDP goons attacking innocent voters. Why has no action been initiated in these instances?’’ he questioned.

“We strongly urge the EC to take all instances of electoral indiscipline into consideration in a fair and nonpartisan manner, and initiate appropriate action so that the role of the commission as an impartial umpire is upheld,’’ he said.