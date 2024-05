VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as 25 of the total 58 individuals from the Port City, who were trafficked to Cambodia, landed at Visakhapatnam International Airport on Friday evening.

A total of 150 people from Andhra Pradesh were lured to Singapore with false promises of employment, only to find themselves held captive in Cambodia, tortured, and coerced into cybercrimes targeting Indian citizens.

Stressing that the rescued individuals will be treated as victims, Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police Dr A Ravi Shankar explained, “We will not file cases against them, as they went there seeking legitimate employment. Our focus will be on gathering details from them to take action against the actual traffickers.”

Further, he asserted that the remaining individuals, who are in contact with the police through WhatsApp, will also be rescued shortly after all the legal proceedings are completed. The duration of captivity varied between one year and three months.

Sharing an account of their experiences, the CP said the victims were tortured by being deprived of food, locked in dark rooms, and physically beaten with baseball bats. He said the victims received meals based on their performance in cheating people.

“Underperforming victims received food only once a day, while those who defrauded a number of people were given two meals a day. ‘High performers’ were rewarded with parties,” he explained.