Andhra Pradesh: Heatwave conditions likely in 35 mandals

VISAKHAPATNAM: A heatwave is likely in 35 mandals across the State on Saturday. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued warnings in this regard.

In contrast, relief may come in the form of light to moderate rains with scattered thundershowers in various districts. According to APSDMA, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalle, Chittoor and Kakinada districts are likely to experience such precipitation. Similarly, Vizianagaram, Manyam, Visakhapatnam, Konaseema, as well as East and West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Annamayya, Tirupati, Sathya Sai, and YSR districts may see light to moderate rainfall on Saturday.

The IMD’s Amaravati Centre has reported that the southwest monsoon has advanced further into some parts of the Maldives and Comorin area, the south Bay of Bengal, the remaining areas of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Andaman Sea, and some parts of the East Central Bay of Bengal.