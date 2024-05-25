Buddha proposes idea of making Lokesh TDP chief

VIJAYAWADA: Former MLC Buddha Venkanna on Friday said TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh should be given reins of the party, if the NDA comes to power in the State. This caused wide speculation that the TDP might be weighing the option of giving Lokesh the responsibility of running the party, while N Chandrababu Naidu will look after the administration of the State.

Venkanna, who enjoys good clout with the party top brass, is an insider to the party affairs, and his proposal has become a topic of discussion among the TDP rank and file. It is stated that the TDP is confident of coming back to power and there is a speculation that its alliance partner and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan may be made the Deputy Chief Minister.

Sources said the party had sent feelers on Lokesh being given the party reins to get feedback from the leaders. Though Venkanna said Lokesh should be given the party president post in place of Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, who is presently AP unit chief, sources said Lokesh elevation may be to the national party president.

“Lokesh is presently holding the national general secretary post, which is higher than the AP State unit president post. He may be elevated to the national party president rather than State unit chief,’’ a senior leader opined.