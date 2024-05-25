Defer conferment of IAS cadre: TDP chief

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday urged the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to postpone the interviews for conferment of the Indian Administrative Service cadre to the officers of State cadre from June 7 to another date after the new government takes charge.

In a letter addressed to UPSC Chairman Manoj Soni, Naidu said AP Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy had reportedly requested the UPSC to conduct the interviews before the counting date (June 4). “It will be a violation of norms and an electoral offence if interviews are conducted before the announcement of election results, and rescinding the Model Code of Conduct,’’ Naidu said.

The former Chief Minister further said it was a matter of concern that during earlier interviews two candidates were conferred with the IAS cadre and both of them are working with the CMO and the CM’s constituency.

“The selection has shocked aspirants and general public with its brazenness and nepotism. The present panel is also reportedly prepared without following due procedure surreptitiously, and a list of candidates with questionable credentials is sent to the UPSC,’’ Naidu alleged.

When the elections to the State Assembly have completed and results are due on June 4, it will be in the interest of fair play that the outgoing government shall not be allowed to rush up the selection process. “In the interests of fairness and accountability, we request deferment of the interviews to another date after the new government takes charge to instil confidence among the public and aspirants regarding the process,’’ Naidu said.