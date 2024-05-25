Four sub-teams of SIT to camp in three violence-hit districts till June 4

VIJAYAWADA: Four sub-teams of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by DGP Harish Kumar Gupta on the directions of Election Commission of India (ECI), have been stationed at four constituencies in three districts—Palnadu, Tirupati and Anantapur — till June 4 to monitor the ground situation and guide investigation officers to probe the incidents of election violence. These sub-teams will be headed by additional superintendent of police rank officers.

“As intelligence reports indicate that there are chances that violence of serious nature may erupt in the three districts, particularly during the vote counting process on June 4, the teams were instructed to camp there till June 4 and ensure no untoward incidents are reported,” said SIT head Vineet Brijlal.

Based on inputs from the sub-teams on the incidents related to poll violence in three districts of the State, four more cases have been registered and arrest count has surged to 234 from 124, he explained.

Additionally, police have been conducting cordon and search operations at 276 problematic locations in the State and registered 24 cases, besides seizing 1,313 vehicles and liquor, diesel and petrol worth Rs 10 lakh. ‘Mob operations’ mock drills are also being demonstrated at all district headquarters and problematic areas to create awareness among the public.

After being set up, the SIT has reviewed 33 cases registered in four constituencies — Macherla, Narasaraopet, Tirupati and Tadipatri.