Guntur: High veggie prices burn hole in pockets of consumers

GUNTUR: The soaring temperatures in Guntur has spiked up the prices of vegetables, burning a hole in the pockets of consumers and taking a toll on the household budgets. The heat-wave-like conditions have severely affected the production of various vegetables.

Due to lack of supply, the prices of beans, bottle gourd, chillies, brinjal, okra, tomatoes, and other vegetables have increased two-fold in the last ten days at Rythu Bazaars. As many as 11 Rythu Bazaars are present in the district including six in Tenali, three in Guntur, one each in Mangalagiri, and Ponnuru.

Most of the stock to these Rythu Bazaars arrives from Nara Koduru, Suddapalli, Kolakaluru, Nandivelugu, Vetapalem, Manchikalapudi, Ponnuru, and Jampani areas.

“Even though we are bringing the stock early in the morning, the vegetables are becoming stale within a few hours due to hot winds. Due to this, the customers are not buying in high amounts, as a result, we are not getting any profits. We are fearing that this situation might continue until the temperatures drop a bit,” the traders rued.