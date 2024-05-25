Kadapa waits for poll verdict with bated breath

KADAPA: The erstwhile undivided Kadapa district has always remained a bastion of the YS family for the past two decades. But it seems to be tough for the YS family this time, going by the feedback from the ground level, and the increased voter turnout in the elections.

When former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy headed the Congress, and later when YS Jagan Mohan Reddy floated his own YSRC, the people of the district largely stood by the YS family.

Now, the question is will the YSRC, which made a clean sweep by winning all the 10 Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats in 2019, repeat the feat? In the run-up to the elections, YSRC cadre made every effort to ensure that the party gets the majority of votes in all the 10 Assembly constituencies and two Lok Sabha segments. However, the cadre though outwardly confident, appears to be apprehensive inwards over the poll outcome.

In 2004, the district had 11 constituencies, and the Congress under the YSR leadership, won nine, while the TDP bagged Rayachoti and Kamalapuram. In 2009, after delimitation, the number of constituencies came down to 10.