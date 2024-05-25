No links with Bengaluru rave party, reiterates Kakani

NELLORE: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy reiterated that he has no connections with the Bengaluru rave party or the accused in the case. Vehemently denying the accusations of former TDP minister

Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, Kakani said, “Somireddy has a despicable history, but I do not have such a history. Somireddy claims that I have connections with farmhouse owner Gopal Reddy. Can he provide any evidence?”

Addressing the media at his camp office in Nellore City on Friday, Kakani accused Somireddy of resorting to the cheap allegations due to his inability to challenge him politically. “Somireddy has many dark angles. He went abroad to sell ancient bronze idols. What I am saying are not allegations but hard facts,” he asserted.

Regarding the Bengaluru rave party, Kakani categorically stated, “I have no connection whatsoever with it. In the context of drug allegations, I am ready to provide samples. If Somireddy has the courage, let him accept my challenge. My passport is with me.” Kakani mentioned that he had already held a press conference on this issue, but Somireddy was repeating the same allegations.

On the misuse of his MLA car sticker, Kakani said, “We have already filed a complaint with police regarding the misuse of my car sticker.”