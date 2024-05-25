No more hassles with e-Mulaqat in Ongole

ONGOLE: Making use of modern technology, the Andhra Pradesh Prisons Department has brought the new ‘e-Mulaqat’ system to enable the inmates to meet their kin virtually on a scheduled time and date.

This new facility would considerably save valuable time and money of both the department and the family members of the inmates.

“Till date we have been allowing the family members and relatives to meet their respective wards in person here in the mulaqat block on the jail premises under the supervision of the security personnel. The recent decision by the authorities would help the prisoners meet their loved ones with less complications,” said Ongole District Central Jail superintendent P Varuna Reddy.

To avail this new ‘e-Mulaqat’ facility, the relatives of any prisoner should register themselves through the ‘e-Prison’ website by entering their name, e-mail id, mobile number and other particulars. After verifying these particulars, the prison authorities will grant permission and an OTP will be sent to the given e-mail id of the concerned prisoner’s relative.

By entering the OTP, the kin will be allowed to join in a video call with the inmate at a given day and time slot without any deviation.