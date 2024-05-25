Three teachers suspended for ‘selling’ postal ballots in Ongole

ONGOLE: On the directions of District Election Officer and district Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, District Education Officer (DEO) D Subhadra issued suspension orders to three teachers who were found guilty of selling postal ballots.

According to the reports reaching here, the Darsi police caught two persons mediating to purchase postal ballot voters in favour of a political party and on further inquiry, the police came to know that three teachers working in Darsi and Mundlamuru mandals allegedly received money through digital payment and sold out their postal ballot votes.

After a thorough verification, the police found the three teachers guilty of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The accused were identified to be working in MPUP school in Bandi Veligandla, MPP school in Ramachandrapuram and MPUP school in Singanna Palem.

Based on the report submitted by the Prakasam police, the Collector issued directions to the DEO to take appropriate action on the three teachers.