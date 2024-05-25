Vedic University digitises 288 manuscripts

KADAPA: In a bid to preserve ancient knowledge, Sri Venkateswara Vedic University (SVVU) has successfully digitised 288 palm leaf manuscripts from the CP Brown Language Research Centre in Kadapa.

This initiative, guided by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer Dharma Reddy, highlights the University’s dedication to the preservation of palm leaf manuscripts. The university has collected manuscripts from various donors, meticulously preserved them, conducted research, and published their findings. So far, SVVU has digitised and preserved a total of 2,108 rare manuscripts.

Numerous universities and research institutions have acknowledged the efforts of this department and have signed MoUs with SVVU to collaborate on palm leaf manuscript conservation.