VIT-AP celebrates seventh University Day with grandeur and enthusiasm

VIJAYAWADA: VIT-AP University celebrated its seventh University Day with grandeur and enthusiasm. Supreme Court Judge Justice CT Ravi Kumar participated as the chief guest while the Guest of Honour was Data Platforms at Microsoft (Bangalore) director Amit Chaudhry. Justice Ravi Kumar and VIT University founder and chancellor G Viswanathan unveiled the annual report of the university.

Speaking on the occasion, the SC Judge lauded the university’s commitment to excellence in education and its significant contributions to fostering innovation and research. He emphasised the importance of education, urging students to pursue their studies with dedication and passion.

He highlighted that a steadfast commitment to education not only leads to personal success but also brings honour to one’s country and alma mater.

VIT-AP vice-chancellor SV Kota Reddy provided a detailed presentation of the university’s annual report, highlighting significant progress and future initiatives. The report underscored VIT-AP’s growth in academic and research domains.