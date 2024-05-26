A lot depends on local and non-local factor in Prakasam election outcome

ONGOLE: Voter verdict in Prakasam district seems to be largely dependent on local and non-local factor in the just concluded elections. In Assembly segments like Darsi, Kondepi, Yerragondapalem and Giddalur, and in Ongole Lok Sabha constituency, the electoral fortunes of contestants are likely to be dependent more on whether he is a local or non-local as the party rank and file of both the YSRC and the tripartite alliance have strongly opposed fielding of ‘outsiders’ from their respective constituencies.

Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, who is in the fray from Ongole Lok Sabha constituency on TDP ticket, hails from Udagayagiri region in Nellore district, while YSRC candidate Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy belongs to Chandragiri in Tirupati district. Though both the candidates belong to the same Reddy community, they are considered as non-locals in Ongole.

However, Magunta (70) represented Ongole constituency in the 12th, 14th, 15th and 17th Lok Sabha. Magunta family has been active in Prakasam district politics for the past three-and-a-half decades. The family has its own followers and cadre base across the district.

According to sources, the TDP-led NDA alliance is confident of winning Ongole, Kondepi, Markapur, Giddalur and Kanigiri Assembly segments, besides Ongole Lok Sabha seat, irrespective of the local and non-local factor.