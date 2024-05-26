Andhra Pradesh: CS denies land grabbing allegations

VIJAYAWADA: Refuting the allegations of Jana Sena Party corporator P Murthy Yadav and others against him and his family members, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy said making such baseless allegations against the person holding the highest office in the State is most condemnable.

In a press release issued on Saturday, the Chief Secretary said neither he nor his family members or relatives have anything to do with lands in Visakhapatnam and its surroundings, and clarified that they have not purchased any assigned lands as alleged.

Explaining the reason for his visit to Visakhapatnam last Sunday and Monday, Jawahar Reddy said he went there to meet his friend, a retired army officer. “In April, my friend invited me to his daughter’s wedding, and I could not attend. So, I visited his family, and blessed the newlywed couple,” he said. “The next day, I visited Bhogapuram to review the ongoing works of the international airport,” he added.

The Chief Secretary said he was being targeted in a planned manner for the last two months to assassinate his character.

Demanding a public apology from Murthy Yadav for making baseless allegations against him, the Chief Secretary said he would file a defamation suit against the JSP leader if the former failed to do so, and also initiate criminal action as per the law for defaming a higher official.