Devineni sees favouritism in IAS cadre conferment

VIJAYAWADA: Former TDP minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of playing foul with the help of Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, and ensuring that the officials he favoured get IAS conferment.

“The Chief Secretary and YSRC leaders have resorted to large scale land grabbing before the poll results are out,” he alleged.

Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, he said it was a ploy of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government to deny the efficient and eligible officials the chance to get IAS conferment.

He claimed that out of 49 officials in the list, 10 are those, who the YSRC government favours, and out of them five are from the community to which Jagan belongs.

Devineni accused the Chief Secretary of visiting Bhogapuram recently to grab 2,000 acres of assigned land.