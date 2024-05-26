Ponguru Narayana to set up Rs 10-cr fund for TDP cadre

NELLORE: Nellore City TDP candidate Ponguru Narayana has taken a significant initiative for the welfare of party workers.

After extensive discussions with the party rank and file to further strengthen the TDP in the district, Narayana announced that he would provide Rs 10 crore per annum from his family income to the party workers’ welfare fund.

Describing workers as the backbone of any political party, he said the TDP’s enduring commitment to the welfare of Telugu people for the past 40 years is largely due to the sacrifices and commitment of its cadres. Identification cards will be issued to TDP workers to make them eligible to avail the welfare fund, he said.