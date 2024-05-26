Rains likely in several parts of Andhra Pradesh under influence of ‘Remal’

VIJAYAWADA: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the depression in east-central Bay of Bengal will intensify into Cyclone ‘Remal’ on Saturday night, move northward and further intensify on Sunday morning. The cyclone is expected to cross the coast between Sagar Island and Khepupara, near the Bangladesh and West Bengal coasts, at midnight.

In a release on Saturday, APSDMA MD Ronanki Kurmanath said the gyration has extended to an average of 5.8 km above sea level in the vicinity of South Kerala, with another circulation extending near northeast Madhya Pradesh. Due to these effects, light to moderate rains are likely in the districts of Parvathipuram-Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalle, Annamayya, Chittoor, Tirupati and Godavari districts on Sunday.

On Saturday, highest rainfall of 38.5 mm was recorded in Rayadurgam of Anantapur district.