Andhra Pradesh: CS to serve legal notice on Jana Sena corporator

VIJAYAWADA: Taking serious exception to the land grabbing charges of Jana Sena Party corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav despite his clarification, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy has decided to serve a legal notice on the JSP leader.

Murthy repeatedly accused the Chief Secretary and his son of indulging in grabbing 2,000 acres of assigned lands in and around Visakhapatnam.

On Saturday, following the allegations of the JSP leader and others, Jawahar Reddy issued a press release explaining the reason for his visit to Visakhapatnam on May 19 and 20.

He refuted the land grabbing charges, and made it clear that he or his family members were in no way connected to the issue of assigned lands.

The Chief Secretary demanded that Murthy withdraw his statement, and tender a public apology for making baseless charges against him.

However, Murthy reiterated his allegations on Sunday, following which the office of the Chief Secretary issued a release stating that shortly a legal notice would be served on the JSP corporator of GVMC.

The release stated that despite the Chief Secretary’s clarification, the Jana Sena Party corporator reiterated his land grabbing charges, hence it was decided to initiate legal action against him.