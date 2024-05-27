Andhra Pradesh: First batch of Haj pilgrims to depart today

VIJAYAWADA: Minority Welfare Department secretary and Haj Operations chairman Harsh Vardhan will flag off the buses carrying pilgrims leaving for the Gannavaram Airport from Eidgah Jama Masjid Haj Camp on Monday, said Haj committee members. The first flight carrying 322 people of the total 692 people for the Holy Haj tour will depart from Gannavaram Airport at 8.45 am on Monday.

In a statement on Sunday, the members informed that Waqf Board CEO and Hajj Committee EO Abdul Qadeer, along with Dudekula Corporation MD Gouse Peer, Director of Urdu Academy and CRDA Additional Commissioner Aleem Bhasha and Hajj Committee members, are overseeing the arrangements made for the pilgrims. It was informed that a registration counter, help desk, baggage counter, medical camp, and police control room at the Hajj camp were set up.

The second flight is scheduled for May 28 with 322 passengers, and the third flight is on May 29, carrying 48 people.