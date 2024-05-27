Andhra Pradesh: Good spell of rains leads to dip in power demand

VIJAYAWADA: As there has been a good spell of rain in May, the increasing power consumption in the first half of the month came down in the second half, compared to the previous year. This in turn has saved a lot for the energy department.

On Saturday, the power demand was only 214.742 million units, 8.98 % less than what it was on the same day last year which was 235.930 million units.

The day before, that is on Friday, the power demand was only 227.329 million units, while it was 242.980 million units on the same day last year, which is 6.44 % less.

In the case of peak demand, on Saturday, it was 9,908 MW, while it was 11,783 MW on the same day last year. It was 15.91 % less than last year.

According to data available from the energy department, on May 5, the power demand was a staggering 259.173 million units, while it was 193 million units on the same day the previous year. That is an increase of 34.29 %

Since the onset of summer in March, the daytime temperatures have been high, leading to heavy consumption of power to operate air conditioners, air coolers, and fans.

Later half of March, April, and the first half of May saw high power demand. The energy department took every measure to meet the high demand without resorting to any power cuts.

Meanwhile, a good spell of rains across the State leading for the last 10 days saw a decrease in mercury levels and also a decrease in power demand.

Enough stocks of coal were maintained in all thermal power generation units to ensure there was no disruption in the thermal power generation.