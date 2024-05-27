Police conduct cordon and search op, seize unregistered vehicles in Guntur

GUNTUR: Guntur district police conducted cordon and search operations across the district on Sunday. Superintendent of Police Tushar Dudi said that the police department has taken all required measures in order to maintain law and order on the counting day.

He informed that vigil has been increased on trouble-mongers, history-sheeters, and suspected people, besides conducting grama sabhas in sensitive villages to motivate the villagers to follow MCC and stay away from any violence.

The police conducted searches at residences of suspected people and seized the vehicles which are not registered, the SP said and added that as per the instructions of ECI, police vigil has been increased across the district.