All set for vote counting in Krishna district

VIJAYAWADA: Elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth and successful counting of votes on June 4, said Krishna District Election Officer (DEO) and Collector DK Balaji.

As many as 33 trunk boxes containing 21,139 postal ballots cast for the Machilipatnam Parliamentary Constituency were shifted to Krishna University on Monday. The shifting was conducted under the supervision of the DEO, DRO, candidates contesting the election, representatives of various political parties and was secured by a heavy police presence from the District Treasury Strong Room at the Collectorate premises.

Speaking on the occasion, DK Balaji confirmed that all necessary arrangements have been completed according to the guidelines of the Election Commission of India at Krishna University for the counting day.

Staff appointments for counting were made through the first randomisation process, with training classes scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, divided into four batches. The first phase of training will be conducted on Monday at the Zilla Parishad Convention Hall. The second phase of training will be followed soon, involving another round of randomisation in the presence of the returning officers (ROs).