All set for vote counting in Krishna district

VIJAYAWADA: Elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth and successful counting of votes on June 4, said Krishna District Election Officer (DEO) and Collector DK Balaji.
As many as 33 trunk boxes containing 21,139 postal ballots cast for the Machilipatnam Parliamentary Constituency were shifted to Krishna University on Monday. The shifting was conducted under the supervision of the DEO, DRO, candidates contesting the election, representatives of various political parties and was secured by a heavy police presence from the District Treasury Strong Room at the Collectorate premises.
Speaking on the occasion, DK Balaji confirmed that all necessary arrangements have been completed according to the guidelines of the Election Commission of India at Krishna University for the counting day.
Staff appointments for counting were made through the first randomisation process, with training classes scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, divided into four batches. The first phase of training will be conducted on Monday at the Zilla Parishad Convention Hall. The second phase of training will be followed soon, involving another round of randomisation in the presence of the returning officers (ROs).
Nearly 14 tables have been set up for the counting of postal ballots at the counting hall for the Machilipatnam parliamentary constituency. Additionally, each legislative assembly constituency will have between two to eight tables, depending on the number of postal ballots registered.
The counting of votes will begin at 8 am with postal ballots, followed by the counting of votes in EVMs starting at 8.30 am. The counting of postal ballots is expected to be completed concurrently with the EVM vote counting.
Security arrangements were made to include Central Armed Forces in the first tier, State Armed Forces in the second tier, and District Police forces in the third tier. A control room has been set up for the agents of the contesting candidates to monitor the status of the strong rooms secured by EVMs at Krishna University, with a control room set up through CCTV cameras.
DRO C Chandrasekhara Rao, Postal Ballot Nodal Officer Shahid Babu, representatives from JSP, YSRC, INC, and Forward Block Party including Garikapati Sambasiva Rao, Simhadri Venkateswara Rao, Koka Phanibhushan, as well as K Jagadish, along with independent candidates Gudavalli Venkata Kedareswara Rao, Damodar, and Dhanekula Gandhi were also present.