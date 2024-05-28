Andhra Pradesh: Cordon and search ops in 502 locations

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta said that as many as 26 people were arrested and seized 2,602 vehicles during the cordon and search operations conducted at 502 identified problematic places across the State on Monday.

The cordon and search operations are being carried out since May 22 in the wake of Election Commission of India (ECI) instructions to strengthen the security and Central intelligence high alert over potential incidents of violence ahead of the election counting process on June 4.

According to an official release on Monday, DGP Harish Kumar Gupta said that the intensified cordon and search operations in Andhra Pradesh are intended to curb illegal activities and seizing illegal drugs, weapons, explosives, narcotics, unregistered vehicles and taking suspects into custody.

“A total of 502 problematic locations in the State were combed during the process and 26 people were arrested for possessing liquor and weapons. The police have seized 353 litres of liquor, 9,360 litres of fermented jaggery wash and a country made gun,” he informed.