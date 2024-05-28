Andhra Pradesh: Two patients diagnosed with Hemoglobin D-Punjab

GUNTUR: Doctors of Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) diagnosed a rare type of blood deficiency in two patients here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, GGH Superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar said two patients from a tribal village of Palnadu district were diagnosed with severe cases of Hemoglobin D-Punjab, a severe condition of blood defiencient which is very rare and usually diagnosed in people living Punjab and nearby regions.

The doctors also identified that the patients are suffering with sickle cell anemia, which makes the condition of the patients complicated.

There are over 200 types of haemoglobins. He opined that, this is probably the first case of Punjab Hemoglobin D case reported in AP. It can be cured by performing bone marrow stem cell therapy which is expensive and said all necessary action is being taken to cure this rare disease. Pathology head of the department Dr C Aparna, assistant professors Dr T Bharath, Dr Mahesh, Dr Lakshmi and others were present.