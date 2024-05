ONGOLE: Prakasam is grappling with severe blood shortage as no mega blood donation camps have been conducted in the district for a long time. Summer vacation for most educational institutions has been cited as the reason for blood donation camps not being conducted.

According to official information, on an average, 100 units of blood are required across the district daily. A serious blood scarcity has been observed in the district with blood donations dropping to 10-15% over the last two months.

Blood transfusion plays a key role to treat serious health conditions like Thalassemia and HIV-AIDS, and during emergency/trauma surgeries performed at the Ongole Government General Hospital (GGH) and other private/corporate hospitals. There are around 150 Thalassemia patients, 25 HIV - AIDS patients and 65 cancer patients in the district, who require regular blood transfusion.

Red Cross, the Government Blood Bank in the Ongole GGH, KIMS Blood Bank, Navya Blood Bank, and New Vision Blood Bank cater to the needs of the people in Ongole town.

Except for a few private blood banks like KIMS, all others have been facing a severe scarcity. The situation is worse for patients with rare blood groups such as O+ and most of the negative (-ve) blood groups.

The Indian Red Cross Society-Ongole (IRCS) blood bank, which is considered one of the best equipped blood banks in the State, has a capacity to keep 300 units of blood. It, too, has not been spared from the current crisis.