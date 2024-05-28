Speculations on poll outcome grip Anantapur

ANANTAPUR: The undivided district of Anantapur is abuzz with intense speculations and animated discussions on the outcome of the elections. The district has 14 Assembly and two Parliamentary constituencies and the outcome of the elections is generating a lot of interest among the people. They are looking forward to June 4 when counting of votes polled for both Assembly and Lok Sabha would be taken up.

They are debating on the margin of victory of the winning candidates, which party would win the election at the State level, and how the local sentiments would play out.

The people are keeping a close watch on what would be the result in major Assembly segments including Hindupur, Raptadu, Dharmavaram, and Guntakal besides Rayadurgam, Kalyanadurgam, and Anantapur.

Punters are super active as the elections had been keenly fought, resulting in frayed tempers and frazzled nerves. This led to an outbreak of violence in various parts of the State including Anantapur. There are some sentiments to which the people attach a lot of significance. For instance, the party that wins Uravakonda does not win the election at the State level and would sit in the opposition. In contrast, the party that wins Singanamala is believed to ride to power in the State. This sentiment is contributing to the ongoing debates about the potential election outcomes.

Hindupur incumbent MLA and TDP candidate Nandamuri Balakrishna is trying to score a hat-trick this time. He won the seat in 2019 though the YSRC had put up a tough fight.

In Raptadu, former Minister Paritala Sunita contested on the TDP ticket, while the current MLA Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy fought on YSRC ticket. Both candidates had campaigned vigorously in this faction-ridden and naxalism-affected constituency which is attracting attention from various quarters.

In Dharmavaram, BJP National Secretary Y Satya Kumar is the alliance candidate while the YSRC has fielded incumbent MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy. Allegations against the sitting MLA and discussions around Satya Kumar’s alleged cash-for-votes campaign tactics are central to the discourse here. Meanwhile, former Minister Gummanauru Jayaram, who switched from the ruling party to the TDP, is the candidate for Aluru Assembly seat, while YSRC’s candidate is the sitting MLA Y Venkataramireddy. Jayaram’s support from the Gummanauru community is closely monitored, while the YSRC candidate relies on the government’s welfare and development schemes.