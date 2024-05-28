Speculations on poll outcome grip Anantapur

ANANTAPUR: The undivided district of Anantapur is abuzz with intense speculations and animated discussions on the outcome of the elections. The district has 14 Assembly and two Parliamentary constituencies and the outcome of the elections is generating a lot of interest among the people. They are looking forward to June 4 when counting of votes polled for both Assembly and Lok Sabha would be taken up.
They are debating on the margin of victory of the winning candidates, which party would win the election at the State level, and how the local sentiments would play out.
The people are keeping a close watch on what would be the result in major Assembly segments including Hindupur, Raptadu, Dharmavaram, and Guntakal besides Rayadurgam, Kalyanadurgam, and Anantapur.
Punters are super active as the elections had been keenly fought, resulting in frayed tempers and frazzled nerves. This led to an outbreak of violence in various parts of the State including Anantapur. There are some sentiments to which the people attach a lot of significance. For instance, the party that wins Uravakonda does not win the election at the State level and would sit in the opposition. In contrast, the party that wins Singanamala is believed to ride to power in the State. This sentiment is contributing to the ongoing debates about the potential election outcomes.
Hindupur incumbent MLA and TDP candidate Nandamuri Balakrishna is trying to score a hat-trick this time. He won the seat in 2019 though the YSRC had put up a tough fight.
In Raptadu, former Minister Paritala Sunita contested on the TDP ticket, while the current MLA Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy fought on YSRC ticket. Both candidates had campaigned vigorously in this faction-ridden and naxalism-affected constituency which is attracting attention from various quarters.
In Dharmavaram, BJP National Secretary Y Satya Kumar is the alliance candidate while the YSRC has fielded incumbent MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy. Allegations against the sitting MLA and discussions around Satya Kumar’s alleged cash-for-votes campaign tactics are central to the discourse here. Meanwhile, former Minister Gummanauru Jayaram, who switched from the ruling party to the TDP, is the candidate for Aluru Assembly seat, while YSRC’s candidate is the sitting MLA Y Venkataramireddy. Jayaram’s support from the Gummanauru community is closely monitored, while the YSRC candidate relies on the government’s welfare and development schemes.
Beyond these four constituencies, significant attention is also on Anantapur, Kalyanadurgam and Rayadurgam segments. The TDP’s decision to field Daggubati Venkateswara Prasad in Anantapur constituency as the new candidate, sparked discussions and raised discontent among local leaders who anticipated tickets.
Meanwhile, in Kalyanadurgam, the TDP’s decision to field non-local contractor Amilineni Surendra Babu over established figures like former MLA Unnam Hanumantharao Chowdary and constituency in-charge Uma Maheswara Naidu has led to internal dissent.
Maheswara Naidu’s resignation from the party in protest highlights the tensions within, while the neutral stance of the Unnam group adds another layer of complexity to the situation. In Kalyanadurgam segment, the discord stems from the TDP’s surprising nomination of non-local contractor Amilineni Surendra Babu over the established leaders such as Hanumantharao Chowdary and Maheshwara Naidu.
Disgruntled by the decision, Maheshwara Naidu has opted to align with the YSRC, marking a significant defection from the TDP ranks.
Adding to the complexity, the Unnam group has chosen to remain neutral amidst the brewing controversy, further underscoring the rift within the party. Discussions abound regarding the victory prospects of the ruling party’s candidate Talari Rangayya.
Notably, both contenders in the fray hail from outside Kalyanadurgam constituency, fueling speculation about the electorate’s response to this unique circumstance.
In Rayadurgam, discussions are abuzz regarding the victory prospects of TDP politburo member Kalava Srinivasu. As debates ensue over the potential outcomes, the political landscape remains in a state of flux.
