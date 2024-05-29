Andhra Pradesh: Contestants eagerly await poll results in Guntur

GUNTUR: With only a few days left for election results, leaders of both the YSRC and TDP-BJP-JSP combine in Guntur district are on pins and needles waiting for the verdict of the voters.

The election campaign in all seven Assembly segments and Guntur Lok Sabha constituency was held more intensely than ever for this election with leaders of both parties giving their all to secure victory. With TDP scion Nara Lokesh contesting from Mangalagiri for the second consecutive time, the interest of the political enthusiasts and general public has piqued.

With the majority of urban population in the district, and the capital issue, the TDP is confident of winning majority of seats, if not all. Adding to this, MP contestant and NRI doctor and entrepreneur Pemmasani Chandrasekhar gave the much needed boost to TDP cadre across the constituency with his fiery speeches and his popularity as India’s richest politician.

Meanwhile, the YSRC is optimistic about repeating the history of the 2019 elections. The YSRC won six Assembly segments out of seven in Guntur Lok Sabha constituency, including Ponnur, where five-time TDP MLA and senior leader Dhulipalla Narendra was defeated. With the same strategy, the ruling YSRC reshuffled the candidates, considering the caste equations and anti-incumbency against the leaders. While the experiment caused tremors in the party cadre, it is to be seen whether the reshuffling will benefit the party, as it has expected. On the other hand, the district reported higher voter turnout in this election than in the previous ones.

The district recorded 78.81% voter turnout. As per segment-wise turnout, Guntur East recorded 70.47%, Guntur West 66.53%, Mangalagiri 85.74%, Ponnur 84.98%, Prathipadu 82.53%, Tadikonda 87.47%, and Tenali 76.16%. While political analysts are not so sure about which party will ascend the throne this time, candidates are exuding confidence based on their own calculations. Meanwhile bettings on the impending results are going on very intensely in the district.