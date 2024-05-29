VMC chief inspects drinking water supply in Andhra's Moghalrajpuram

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar inspected the drinking water supply in Moghalrajpuram area on Monday. The inspection covered various key areas including Patamatavari street, Gummadi street, Atluri Parvatamma street, Water Tank Road, Ashram Road and Boyapati Road.

During the inspection, Swapnil personally assessed the water supply and sanitation facilities in the area. He visited the Moghalrajpuram water tank and ensured that filtration processes were being conducted efficiently, affirming that there were no issues in the supply of water from the tank. Furthermore, he interacted with the residents to gather feedback on the water supply situation and personally inspected the quality of drinking water.

He stated that no other diarrhea cases have been found in the family or nearby houses of where the death took place allegedly due to diarrhea with the contamination of drinking water on Monday. Though preliminary testing of water samples were negative for contaminations they were sent to the Guntur Laboratory for further testing. He instructed the denizens to drink warm water after boiling the tap water to ensure the safety and instructed officials conducting for an awareness programme on taking measures before drinking water.

As a preventive steps, the Commissioner issued several instructions to the officials including door-to-door surveys to identify and rectify any issues related to water supply promptly. Extra staff will be deployed to ensure comprehensive surveying of the area and to address any concerns raised by residents effectively. Samples of the drinking water will be sent to the laboratory for quality testing to ensure compliance with safety standards. Wherever necessary, pipelines will be cleaned to maintain the quality and efficiency of the water supply system, he said.

Additional Commissioner General A Mahesh, Zonal Commissioner-3 Siva Ramakrishna, Chief Engineer M Prabhar, Executive Engineer Chandra Sekhar, Deputy engineer and Assistant engineers were present.