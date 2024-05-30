4 Hyderabad youths drown in rivulet in Bapatla

VIJAYAWADA : Four youngsters from Hyderabad reportedly washed away in Nallamada rivulet near Bapatla town on Wednesday. According to the police, a group of six youths from Kukatpally in Hyderabad went to Suryalanka Beach in Bapatla on Wednesday morning. While returning to Hyderabad, they stopped at Nallamada rivulet and ventured into water to take a bath.

Due to strong water current one of the youth got washed away. In an attempt to rescue the person, another three youths also got washed away.

Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and recovered bodies of Sunil and Sunny with the help of fishermen. Police are yet to trace the bodies of Nandu and Giri.