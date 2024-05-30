Andhra Pradesh: Rs 1,939.35 cr released for payment of pensions

VIJAYAWADA: Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Shashi Bhushan Kumar has informed that Rs 1,939.35 crore has been released for disbursement of social security pensions to 65,30,808 beneficiaries for the month of May payable in June, 2024.

In a release issued on Wednesday, Kumar said pensions will be disbursed in two modes viz Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and door-to-door as was done in May.

Of the total 65,30,808 beneficiaries, 47,74,733 (73.11%) will get pension through DBT mode on June 1.

For the remaining 17,56,105 (26.89%), pension will be disbursed through door-to-door mode from June 1 to 5. Pension amount will be directly deposited into bank accounts for the DBT pensioners on June 1.

For the door-to-door pension disbursement, all the panchayat secretaries/ward administrative secretaries have been directed to withdraw the pension amount on May 31 from their respective bank branches and hand over the same to village/ward secretariat functionaries for disbursement of pensions in door-to-door mode.

Instructions have also been given to all the District Collectors to ensure smooth disbursement of pensions duly following the Model Code of Conduct without causing any hardship or inconvenience to the pensioners, he added.