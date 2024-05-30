Chandrababu Naidu returns to Hyderabad from foreign visit

VIJAYAWADA : TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday returned to his residence in Hyderabad after completing his foreign tour.

After spending a busy time with electioneering for more than two months, Naidu went abroad on May 19 to take rest.

On his arrival at the airport, Naidu received a tumultuous welcome as a large number of TDP activists gathered there. They raised ‘CM’ ‘CM’ slogan when Naidu came out of the airport terminal.

Meanwhile, sources say that Naidu is likely to meet key leaders of the party soon to discuss the counting process. It is learnt that Naidu will reach the AP capital in a day or two, and hold parleys with the party leaders.