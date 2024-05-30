Daytime temperatures to go up by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: After a lull, the mercury levels at several places in Andhra Pradesh are once again increasing. IMD warned of gradual rise in maximum temperatures by two to four degree Celscius for the next one week. At most of the places in the State on Wednesday, the daytime temperatures were above 40°C. The highest daytime temperature of 42.79°C was reported in Salur of Paravathipuram-Manyam district, followed by Nadendla and Krosuru in Palnadu district at 42.5 and 42°C.

In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, dry weather prevailed over Coastal AP and Rayalaseema. IMD forecasted strong winds with speed of 30-40 kmph likely over South Coastal AP and Rayalaseema on Thursday.