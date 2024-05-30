Plans afoot for early completion of counting in Andhra Pradesh: CEO

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena has informed Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Nitesh Vyas that all the arrangements have been made for the counting of votes in the State on June 4, and steps are being taken for the early announcement of election results.

Nitesh Vyas on Wednesday held a video conference with the CEO from Delhi, and took stock of the arrangements being made for the smooth conduct of the counting process.

The CEO said out of the total 175 Assembly constituencies in the State, plans are evolved to complete the counting in 20 rounds in 111 segments, in 21 rounds in 61, and in 21 to 24 rounds in the remaining three. The counting will be completed by 2 pm in 111 constituencies, by 4 pm in 61 and by 6 pm in the remaining three segments. Counting of postal ballots will also be completed in time by arranging more counting tables. Steps are being taken to announce the final result of all the constituencies between 8 and 9 pm, the CEO informed.

In the wake of post-poll violence, elaborate security arrangements will be made on the counting day to thwart any untoward incidents. Apart from enforcing Section 144, senior officials will be deployed at vulnerable places, he said.

The Senior Deputy Election Commissioner directed the officials to complete the counting process smoothly, adhering to the norms prescribed by the Election Commission of India. Form-21C and Form-21E related to the declaration of election results of parliamentary and Assembly constituencies should be sent to the ECI by flight on the same day.”Several violent incidents have taken place in Palnadu district after the polling. Officials of that district should be more cautious on the counting day,” Nitesh Vyas said.

State Police Nodal Officer and Additional DG S Bagchi, Additional CEO N Harendhira Prasad and others participated in the virtual meeting.

Counting in all 175 seats to be completed by 6 pm

