POLYCET: Certificate verification on June 6

VIJAYAWADA: Due to the imposition of Section 144 across the State for three days in the first week of June, necessary changes were made in the admissions process of POLYCET-2024 to avoid inconvenience to the students, announced Technical Education Department Commissioner Chadalawada Nagarani.

This amendment notification was released on Wednesday, following a meeting held at the State Technical Education Department office. Nagarani explained that there is no change in the online process dates for payment of admission fees and verification of certificates, which remains possible until June 2. “The verification of certificates originally scheduled for June 3 has been moved to June 6. Students will be able to register their options from June 7 to 10, with the opportunity to change options on June 11. The allotment of seats will be completed on June 13, and students whose admissions are finalised will need to report to their respective polytechnics both in person and online between June 14 and 19,” she said.