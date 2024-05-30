Seizures touch all-time high of Rs 342.7 cr in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA : Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta said the seizure of cash, liquor, gold and silver ornaments, freebies and other items during the general elections touched an all-time high of Rs 342.7 crore in Andhra Pradesh, compared to Rs 92.71 crore in the last elections.

A total of Rs 107.96 crore unaccounted cash, liquor and illicit liquor worth Rs 58.70 crore, Rs 35.61 crore drugs, Rs 123.62 crore gold and silver ornaments and Rs 16.98 crore freebies were seized in the State after the Model Code of Conduct came into force. Also, 3,466 vehicles were seized for transporting cash, liquor, gold and freebies.

AP police stood in the forefront in curbing all illegal activities, particularly those related to the flow of inducements, such as cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals, freebies and other items from neighbouring States such as Odisha, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Puducherry. A total of 150 checkposts were set up at AP borders, including 31 integrated checkposts manned by police, SEB, commercial taxes, RTA and revenue officials. In addition, 35 border mobile patrol parties and 15 temporary checkposts were set up to curb all types of inducements, he explained.

“The police department is working closely and gathering intelligence inputs, besides employing various strategies tailored to different regions to prevent illegal movement of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals, freebies and other items, including cross-border smuggling. Our concerted efforts have yielded good results,” the DGP said.