Submit reports to Niti Aayog on issues: Andhra Pradesh CS

VIJAYAWADA : Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy directed officials to submit action taken reports on the issues discussed during the 3rd National Chief Secretaries meeting held in Delhi from December 27 to 29, 2023, to the Niti Aayog at the earliest.

Holding a meeting with the officials at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, the Chief Secretary said the reports on the theme issues like land, properties, electricity, drinking water, medical and health and education should be submitted to the Niti Aayog at the earliest as its governing council meeting is scheduled to be held in July.

Revealing that steps should be taken on 117 actionable points related to five departments, he said action was taken on 43 issues, and action process initiated with regard to 50 points. While action is yet to be initiated on 17 issues, replies have not yet come from the departments concerned on seven points. These apart, action should be taken on 28 issues related to Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence, he explained. Underscoring the need for sensitising students on the necessity of adopting drinking water conservation measures, he felt the need for introducing a special chapter on it in the textbooks.

Secretary (Planning) M Girija Shankar through a PowerPoint presentation explained the status of different issues related to various departments.

Special Chief Secretaries K Vijayanand (Energy), MT Krishna Babu (Medical and Health), Gopal Krishna Dwivedi (Agriculture) and SS Rawat (Finance) were present.