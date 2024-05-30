YSRC complaint on postal ballots irrelevant: TDP

VIJAYAWADA : Even as the YSRC making a series of complaints to the Election Commission objecting the circular issued by the Chief Electoral Officer with regard to the validity of postal ballots, the Opposition TDP has contended that the ruling party leaders are making it an issue without having any knowledge of what the TDP appealed to the EC on postal ballots and what is the matter in the circular issued by the CEO.

“The YSRC has conspired to get maximum number of postal ballots invalid as it is aware of the fact that 90% of them cast against the ruling party,” the TDP alleged.

Speaking to mediapersons at the party headquarters on Wednesday, TDP MLC Paruchuri Ashok Babu said the TDP had made a request to the EC on the postal ballots on something, while the YSRC complained to the poll panel on other, which is totally different. “The medicine for the cancer the YSRC is suffering from will be produced on June 4 with the announcement of election results,” he observed.

“Why are the YSRC leaders manipulating the circular issued by the CEO on postal ballots in their favour?” he asked. “When a paper is released, the YSRC leaders should first go through it or at least get it read out by someone else. It is not correct to pass such comments on an organisation like the EC,” Ashok Babu felt.

Without knowing the facts how the YSRC leaders can pass comments that the TDP and the poll panel have colluded, he asked. “We only have made an appeal to the EC that there is no rule whatsoever to reject the votes if the ballot does not have the signature of the RO. We have made this request only to make sure that the votes should not be rejected on the counting day,’ he explained.

The EC should ensure that the ballot carries the stamp of the gazetted officer and if the ballot does not carry the stamp it is not the fault of the voter, he said, and added that the poll panel should give clarification on such issues, and thus the TDP made a request to release a circular on it. The CEO responded positively and released the circular on May 25, he said.

However, the YSRC in its letter submitted to the EC stated that the postal ballot should be rejected without even opening the inner cover if the declaration is not duly signed by the elector or is not attested by the officer concerned, Ashok Babu said, and contended that the TDP has asked for something, while the YSRC has complained on something else. “Probably, the YSRC leaders might not have gone through the letter submitted by the TDP to the EC, and thus made a complaint which is totally irrelevant,” he observed.

With regard to the YSRC’s decision to move the court on this matter, he expressed surprise whether the ruling party leaders do have any respect for the legal system. “At least 400 cases are pending before various courts against YSRC leaders. Let them resolve those cases first,” he observed.

‘Our appeal meant to get ballots are not rejected’

“We only have made an appeal to the EC that there is no rule whatsoever to reject the votes if the ballot does not have the signature of the RO. We have made this request only to make sure that the votes should not be rejected. Probably, YSRC leaders might not have gone through the letter submitted by the TDP to the EC on counting of ballots,” said TDP MLC P Ashok Babu