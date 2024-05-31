ABV gets relief as Andhra Pradesh HC upholds CAT verdict on his reinstatement

VIJAYAWADA : In a relief to senior IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday upheld the verdict of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) to allow him to resume his service.

Rao was suspended on charge of committing irregularities in the purchase of security and vigilance equipment, and he approached CAT, and it directed the State government to reinstate him into service immediately.

A division bench of Justice S Subba Reddy and Justice Pratapa Venkata Jyothirmai, which reserved its verdict on the State government’s appeal against the CAT verdict, on Thursday in its orders observed that CAT orders will not incur any loss to the government, but if they are stopped, it will be a huge loss to Rao, who has been serving the State since 1989, and is set to retire on May 31.

Further, it said even after reinstating Rao into service, the government can continue its criminal prosecution. It made it clear that only after Rao files his counter, the court will continue hearing the appeal of government. The case hearing was posted to June 20.

The court said the Centre had issued permission to prosecute the senior IPS officer under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, which is not a reason for not taking him back into service.

It also dismissed the arguments that taking back Rao into service as per the CAT verdict would affect the case.

It further pointed out that Rao appealed for anticipatory bail and secured the same. However, the prosecution has not initiated any steps for cancellation of his anticipatory bail, which only attests to the fact that he has not made any attempt to influence the case outcome or witnesses.

After the High Court order was issued in the morning, Rao went to the Secretariat and met Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy and sought posting.

Pinnelli files plea in HC

Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy filed a petition in the High Court seeking directions to the Election Commission of India to transfer Guntur Range IG Sarvashresta Tripathi, SP Malika Garg and Karampudi Inspector Narayan Swamy.

The court directed the DGP and ECI to announce a decision in this regard by Friday.

HC refuses to stay court order on Vemula’s bail

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday refused to stay the order of Vijayawada court issuing conditional bail to Vemula Satish Kumar alias Satti, accused in the stone attack on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during an election rally in Vijayawada. In the incident, Jagan suffered an injury on his forehead. Vijayawada police investigating the stone pelting case went for an appeal against the Vijayawada court order. Hearing the petition, Justice Pratapa Venkata Jyothirmai said without issuing notice and hearing the version of the accused, giving a stay on the bail order at this juncture is not possible. However, the court allowed the filing of petition in the form of a house motion with the Chief Justice’s permission

Mydukur MLA gets anticipatory bail

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday issued interim orders granting conditional anticipatory bail till June 6 to Mydukur MLA and YSRC contestant S Raghurami Reddy and asked police not to arrest him or take any action against him. Conditions like those given to Pinnelli and others for issuing anticipatory bail were also set for Mydukur MLA. Further hearing in the case was adjourned to June 6