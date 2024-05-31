Andhra Pradesh

Drinking water supplied is safe: VMC

"Please disregard the unfounded rumours and trust the official reports provided by the municipal authorities,” the release said.
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation urged the public not to panic over the recent social media messages regarding water contamination.

In a press release on Thursday, it said extensive sample tests conducted by the corporation at the sources of drinking water, including Krishna river, bore wells, overhead tanks, and distribution pipelines, have shown negative results for contamination.

“We assure residents that the drinking water supplied by VMC is safe, and there is no need for concern. Please disregard the unfounded rumours and trust the official reports provided by the municipal authorities,” the release said.

