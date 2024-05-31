Eluru: Spurned lover kills classmate, tries to end life

VIJAYAWADA/RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : A 23-year-old youngster killed a girl in Eluru town on Thursday as she refused to accept his marriage proposal. The incident took place around 1 pm near the girl’s house in EMCI Colony under Satrampadu locality. The accused youth brutally attacked her with a knife in full public glare and later tried to kill himself with the same knife.

While the girl died on the spot, the accused sustained serious injuries. He was first shifted to the Eluru Government General Hospital and later to the Vijayawada GGH for better treatment. His health condition is reportedly critical.

Elaborating on the case, Eluru SP D Mary Prashanti said the deceased, identified as Jakki Ratna Grace (23) and the accused, T Yesuratnam, were classmates since childhood.

Grace’s parents said Yesuratnam had brought his parents to their home and expressed his willingness to marry their daughter. Her family members declined his proposal and requested him to stay away from the girl. Yesuratnam continued to persuade Grace although she, too, warned him not to trouble her and her family. Enraged by the rejection, he stabbed the girl to death and then tried to kill himself. Onlookers immediately alerted the police.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.