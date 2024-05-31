Urban-rural divide comes into focus as Visakhapatnam awaits poll outcome

VISAKHAPATNAM : The election results in Visakhapatnam are poised to be a critical test for the YSRC, which has been promoting its decentralisation plan with a focus on Vizag.

In contrast, the TDP, in alliance with the BJP and JSP, is striving to re-establish its dominance in its traditional stronghold. Both the parties have made significant promises in their election campaigns, including stopping the privatisation of the steel plant, improving infrastructure, addressing pollution, resolving the capital issue, and creating jobs for the youth.

In urban areas, the TDP is expected to have an advantage, while the YSRC is likely to garner more support in rural areas. Historically, Visakhapatnam has been a TDP bastion, particularly in specific constituencies.

In Visakhapatnam East constituency, the TDP has a perfect strike rate of 100% with Velagapudi Rama Krishna winning both in 2014 and 2019. He defeated YSRC candidates Akramani Vijaya Nirmala in 2019 and Vamsi Krishna Srinivas in 2014. Velagapudi, pitted against MVV Satyanarayana of YSRC, is aiming to maintain the TDP’s stronghold on the segment.

In Visakhapatnam West also, the TDP has a 100% strike rate with Gana Babu winning the elections in 2014 and 2019. He defeated YSRC’s Vijay Prasad Malla in 2019 and Dadi Ratnakar in 2014. This time, Gana Babu contested against YSRC’s Adari Anand, seeking to uphold the TDP’s perfect record.

In Visakhapatnam North, the strike rate is split. The TDP has a 50% strike rate with Ganta Srinivasa Rao winning in 2019, and the BJP also has a 50% strike rate with P Vishnu Kumar Raju winning in 2014, presenting a more divided history. In 2019, Ganta defeated YSRC’s KK Raju, while in 2014, BJP’s Vishnu Kumar Raju won against YSRC’s Chokkakula Venkata Rao. This election sees a triangular contest among BJP’s Vishnu Kumar Raju, YSRC’s KK Raju, and Jai Bharat National Party’s VV Lakshminarayana.

Visakhapatnam South shows another 100% strike rate for the TDP, with Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar winning in both 2014 and 2019. However, it is noteworthy that Vasupalli is now contesting on YSRC ticket. He aims for a third consecutive victory, this time against JSP’s Vamsi Krishna Srinivas.

In Bheemili, the strike rate is evenly split at 50-50 between the YSRC and the TDP. In 2014, TDP’s Ganta won, while in 2019, YSRC’s Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao emerged victorious. In 2019, Muttamsetti defeated TDP’s Sabbam Hari, while in 2014, TDP’s Ganta triumphed over YSRC’s Karri Sita Ramu. This election pits the 2014 winner, Ganta, against the 2019 winner, Muttamsetti.

In Gajuwaka, the strike rate is also 50-50. TDP’s Palla Srinivas Rao won in 2014, while YSRC’s Tippala Nagireddy won in 2019. YSRC’s Tippala won in 2019 against JSP’s Pawan Kalyan. In 2014, TDP’s Palla defeated YSRC’s Tippala. This time, the contest is between Palla and YSRC’s Gudivada Amarnath.

In S Kota, the strike rate is again 50-50. YSRC’s Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao won in 2019 against TDP’s Kolla Lalitha Kumari. In 2014, Kolla defeated YSRC’s Rongali Jagannadham. This election features a rematch between Kolla and Kadubandi. With just three days left for the counting, it remains to be seen which party will secure the upper hand in Visakhapatnam. The tussle between the YSRC and the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance is expected to be intense as both sides vie for dominance in this critical region.