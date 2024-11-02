Ex-minister booked for duping woman

GUNTUR: A complaint was registered against former minister Merugu Nagarjuna by Tadepalli police on receiving a complaint from a woman who stated that she was duped by him.

According to the police, Padmavathi of Vijayawada filed a complaint with the police against Nagarjuna stating that he allegedly took a `90 lakh bribe to get her a job and later duped her. She also informed that, when she asked him to return her money, Nagarjuna’s personal assistant Murali allegedly threatened her. She also alleged that the former minister had also sexually assaulted her. She urged the police and the government to help her get her money back. The police registered a case under relevant sections.

Stating that the allegations made by the woman against him as baseless, Nagarjuna said that these are vile attempts to assassinate his character. He demanded the police to launch a thorough investigation into the case so that the conspiracy behind these false allegations could be revealed.

He also informed that he will file a complaint with the district SP against the false allegations and to unearth the truth.